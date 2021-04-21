$136.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $136.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 434.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

