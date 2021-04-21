1,417,795 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,417,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,469,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of SUM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

