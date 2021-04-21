1,442,632 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 65,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

