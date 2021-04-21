$155.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $155.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the highest is $158.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $93.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $538.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

