1,585,008 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,609,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BOX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

