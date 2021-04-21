$160.93 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $160.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $643.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,029 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.