$165.00 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $165.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.40 million. Trustmark reported sales of $172.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $652.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $648.37 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $21,168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

