$167.87 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $167.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech reported sales of $132.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $701.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

SMTC stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

