172,244 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 172,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Blackbaud as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.07. 6,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 147.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

