176,334 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 981.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $87,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $770,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,993 shares of company stock worth $2,061,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -122.22 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.