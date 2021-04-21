$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to post $183.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $784.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $612.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $842.24 million, with estimates ranging from $757.93 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

