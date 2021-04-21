$194.33 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $194.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $209.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

