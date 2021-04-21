$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SIRI stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,228,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,157,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

