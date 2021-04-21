200,000 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.