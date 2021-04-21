$212.70 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post sales of $212.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million.

AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

