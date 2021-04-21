$223.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $223.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $138.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $880.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after buying an additional 139,522 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth about $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

