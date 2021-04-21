$249.41 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post $249.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $252.30 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $239.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.48 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.