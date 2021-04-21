$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post $253.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

