27,075 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.66. 392,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832,258. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

