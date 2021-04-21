$271.42 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $272.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.22.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $382.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.06. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $205.06 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

