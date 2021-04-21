2key.network Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. 2key.network has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $327,931.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 67,485,677 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

