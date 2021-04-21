2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,022 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of 2U worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWOU opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

