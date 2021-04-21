$310.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $310.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.60 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HWC opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

