322,686 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,484,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,349,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,480. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.