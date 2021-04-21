$34.55 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.10 million to $35.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $166.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.