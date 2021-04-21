36,488 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $700,420 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.