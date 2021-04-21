$371.73 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $371.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.97 million and the highest is $376.49 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $351.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $297.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

