3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $199.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.