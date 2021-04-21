3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.94 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

