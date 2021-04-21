3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,250 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

