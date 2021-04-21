$4.70 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $4.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $3.69 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

