$400.25 Million in Sales Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.50 million and the lowest is $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Diodes has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,112,909.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,846 shares of company stock worth $19,305,739. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

