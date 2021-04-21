$414.52 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report $414.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $421.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 347.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 164.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

