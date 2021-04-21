42,870 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.61 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,535 shares of company stock worth $56,149,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

