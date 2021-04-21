$43.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post $43.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.50 million to $47.70 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $225.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $250.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $322.10 million, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $373.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 142.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 66.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

