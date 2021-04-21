$43.95 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.50 million and the highest is $44.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $29,441,588.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock worth $105,987,239. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,860,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.35 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.