$49.36 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to announce sales of $49.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $358.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

In other Mohawk Group news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $2,201,704.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.