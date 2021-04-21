4NEW (KWATT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,531.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. 4NEW has a market cap of $76,233.50 and approximately $2,531.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.