$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $50.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.15 million, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.