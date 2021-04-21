$51.56 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $51.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.34 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $212.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $231.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.39 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $287.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

