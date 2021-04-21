51,106 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Li Auto by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $129,735,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

