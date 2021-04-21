525,276 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 525,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,715,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Brinker International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.76.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

