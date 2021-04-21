$59.95 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post sales of $59.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.80 million and the highest is $60.10 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $242.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $243.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock worth $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

