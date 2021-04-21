62,531 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,977,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period.

FALN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,480. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.