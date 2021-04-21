62,531 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,349,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,977,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period.

FALN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,480. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

