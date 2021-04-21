$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $63.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.