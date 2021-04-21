$63.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $63.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

