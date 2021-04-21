$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post $68.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $73.30 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $112.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $413.50 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $422.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USWS stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

