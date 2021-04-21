$7.53 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $7.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $7.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $29.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

