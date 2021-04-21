$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.14 billion and the highest is $8.20 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $29.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.20 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,151,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 1,593,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

