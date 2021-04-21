$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $82.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.