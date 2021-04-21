$82.12 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $82.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $79.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $384.65 million to $396.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.89 million, with estimates ranging from $418.88 million to $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 1,088,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $10,857,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

