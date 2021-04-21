826,536 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Insmed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insmed by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Insmed by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

